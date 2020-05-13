Diocese of Colorado Springs announces return to limited public Masses

COLORADO SPRINGS — Most Rev. Michael J. Sheridan of the Diocese of Colorado Springs announced

that parishes in the diocese will resume the celebration of public Masses Saturday May 16 and Sunday May 17.

Attendance at each Mass will be limited through a reservation system, and strict social distancing guidelines will be observed.

“We have communicated with priests, secular advisors, and health officials to determine how best to

reopen our churches in a way that is safe for the faithful and the broader community,” Bishop Sheridan said. “While we are happy to be able to welcome the faithful back to church, Catholics are still dispensed from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass because we are not yet at the point where we are permitted to fill our churches. Anyone who is sick or has an underlying condition that would make them susceptible to the coronavirus should not attend public Mass and is encouraged to participate via internet or television.”