Dine-in services return to Colorado restaurants

PUEBLO, Colo. — Restaurants across the state are opening their doors to dine-in services starting Wednesday, this after Governor Jared Polis gave the green light.

Brues Alehouse Brewing Company in Pueblo says their patio tables filled up quickly on their first day offering tables to their customers. They’re taking the governor’s guidelines seriously.

“It’s all familiar again, it’s definitely a bright day today,” Founder and Master Brewer at Brues Alehouse Brewing Co. Tony Garcia said. “We’re all this together. It’s not easy being a business right now and I know some customers want to live life as if everything is normal. And obviously we still have to be cautious with everything going on. iI think it’s just important for everybody to methodically interact with each other.”

According to state guidelines outdoor dining is recommended. Indoor service can only be held at 50% the posted occupancy code limit or with a max of 50 customers.

Brues Alehouse is keeping tables six feet apart, only allowing eight or less at a table, along with taking several other precautions to make sure customers feel safe and comfortable.

But after nearly two months of takeout orders only, Brues Alehouse Founder says everyone with the restaurant is happy to welcome people in.

Here’s a full list of the Governor’s Guidance for Restaurants and Food Services.