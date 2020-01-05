Dig into Empanadas Milonga

COLORADO SPRINGS— Empanadas Milonga are made entirely made from scratch using the freshest produce for the fillings.

Owner Evelyn Davila stopped by FOX21 to showcase her juicy empanadas.

They are located on 2378 Academy Place Colorado Springs, 80909, inside Azteca Gourmet Foods.

Their empanadas can be made to accommodate dietary needs including vegan and vegetarian flavors.

Empanadas Milonga products can be pre-ordered as well.

To learn more click here!

For the latest on their current seasonal flavors check out their Instagram page.