De’Von Bailey family attorneys release statement reacting to body cam footage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Attorneys representing De’Von Bailey’s family have released a statement after Colorado Springs police released body camera footage of the fatal shooting.

Attorneys Darold Killmer and Mari Newman, who are representing the family, will make a public statement at 2 p.m. at their law offices in Denver. Watch the statement live here:

>> App users, tap here to watch live.

Video feed provided by CNN.

The attorneys sent a written statement to media Thursday afternoon.

“The family is devastated at having seen this evidence of the wholly unjustified killing of their beloved family member,” the statement read. “Since the wake for De’Von Bailey is today and the funeral is tomorrow, and given the circumstances, the parents of De’Von will not be available for public comment today, as they are grieving and attending to the burial of their son.”

>> Tap here to read the full statement.

“The video evidence released today demonstrates that De’Von was not presenting any threat to the officers who shot and killed him while he attempted to flee,” the statement read. “In addition, there is not a shred of evidence that De’Von presented an imminent threat or risk that he was imminently about to use a gun to harm anyone else. Instead, it is clear that he was merely trying to get away from the situation. Even if the officers had legitimate concern that a suspect might escape, the law strictly specifies that it is only when the officers have evidence that a person is in imminent risk of death or serious bodily harm may that officer use deadly force – a gun – to stop a person from fleeing.”

>> Tap here to read the full statement.