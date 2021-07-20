Devil’s Head recreation area closed for utility upgrades

PIKE NATIONAL FOREST, Colo. — The Devil’s Head recreation area will be closed until December for a construction project, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The popular recreation site is located off Rampart Range Road in the Pike National Forest northwest of Colorado Springs. The closure includes the Devil’s Head trailhead, picnic area, fire lookout tower, the end of National Forest Service Road 300.0 and 300.PA, and the Zinn Trail (NFST 615) and Devils Head Trail (NFST 611).

The closure begins this week and remains in effect until December 1 or until it’s rescinded.

The Forest Service said crews will be upgrading utilities in the area during the closure.