Devil’s Head fire lookout tower temporarily closed to visitors

PIKE NATIONAL FOREST, Colo. — The Devil’s Head fire lookout tower is temporarily closed to visitors so crews can complete maintenance work, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The popular hiking destination is located off Rampart Range Road west of Larkspur. The Forest Service said it will remain staffed during the closure.

The gate at the base of the tower will be locked during the closure. Signs announcing the closure will also be placed at the beginning of Rampart Range Road, and at the Devil’s Head overflow parking lot.

There’s no word on when the tower will reopen to the public.