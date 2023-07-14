UPDATE: FRIDAY 7/14/2023 10:45 p.m.

(MONUMENT, Colo.) — Travis has been found and is safe, according to EPSO.

ORIGINAL STORY: Developmentally delayed teen missing from Monument

FRIDAY 7/14/2023 10:41 p.m.

A developmentally delayed 14-year-old boy is missing from the Monument area, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO).

EPSO said 14-year-old Travis left home Friday evening in the Monument area and has not returned.

EPSO said Travis was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue jeans. If you see him, call 911.