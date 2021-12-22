DEVELOPING: Firefighters race to put out fire on Blodgett Peak amid gusty winds and Red Flag Warning

COLORADO SPRINGS — A fire has broken out on Blodgett Peak on a day that fire danger is a primary concern due to wind gusts reaching above 35 MPH.
According to CSFD Captain Michael Smaldino, the fire is less than an acre large. Firefighters are currently hiking up the mountain to reach the fire.
No evacuations have been ordered.
Wind is a concern as most of FOX21’s viewing area is under a Red Flag Warning.
CSFD and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are aware of the fire and respectfully ask people not to call dispatch to report it.
This is a developing story. FOX21 will update as more information becomes available.