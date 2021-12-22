DEVELOPING: Firefighters race to put out fire on Blodgett Peak amid gusty winds and Red Flag Warning

COLORADO SPRINGS — A fire has broken out on Blodgett Peak on a day that fire danger is a primary concern due to wind gusts reaching above 35 MPH.

According to CSFD Captain Michael Smaldino, the fire is less than an acre large. Firefighters are currently hiking up the mountain to reach the fire.

No evacuations have been ordered.

Can see small smoke plumes coming off the #fire on Blodgett Peak on the west side of #coloradosprings #cowx pic.twitter.com/grG98nHbmo — Matt Minnillo and Blue Thunder (@MattBlueThunder) December 22, 2021

Wind is a concern as most of FOX21’s viewing area is under a Red Flag Warning.

Fire danger will be the main concern for our Wednesday especially along the foothills. Wind gusts up to 35+ MPH will be possible. #cowx @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/VRfCOzXvKK — Ashley Nanfria (@ashleynanfria) December 22, 2021

CSFD and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are aware of the fire and respectfully ask people not to call dispatch to report it.

CSFD along with County Fire resources are on scene of the fire at Blodgett Peak. Please do not call 911 to report it. Thanks for your assistance. @CSPDPIO @CSFDPIO — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) December 22, 2021

#BlodgettPeakFire – @CSUtilities using ATV’s to help shuttle wildland crews to the fire pic.twitter.com/FBKXHP9PHc — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 22, 2021

This is a developing story. FOX21 will update as more information becomes available.