DEVELOPING: Colorado Springs Fire Department rescues victim from trench

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on the scene of a trench rescue near Sister Grove and Tutt Boulevard.

UPDATE: According to CSFD, the trench was just below a bulldozer. The victim has been rescued with an injury to their leg.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a trench rescue incident near Sister Grove and Tutt Blvd. Fire crews are working to extricate the individual from@the trench with Heavy Rescue 17 on scene. pic.twitter.com/RkUsAK5wEu — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 17, 2021

Fire crews are working to extricate the victim from the trench with Heavy Rescue 17 on scene.

According to CSFD, the Heavy Rescue Team is made up of 24 firefighters trained in technical rescue skills. Their training includes building collapse, high angle rescue, trench collapse, confined space, heavy machinery entrapments, dive rescue, swiftwater, and ice rescue.

