WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — The Woodland Park Police Department (WPPD) has provided background information about the fire that broke out near Mills Ranch Road.

According to the department, the Woodland Park 9-1-1 Communications Center received the first 911 call for a fire that broke out in the area of Mills Ranch Road around 2:20 p.m. Thursday. Within minutes, Woodland Park Officers were able to locate the fire.

Courtesy of Woodland Park Police Department

WWPD says crews saved one structure, helped with evacuations, and secured roadblocks. The communications department answered 31 calls and approximately six non-emergency calls regarding the fire.

At last report, the fire had burned seven acres and was 25% contained.

“A big thank you to Colorado State Patrol, Teller County Sheriff’s Office, NE Teller County Fire Protection District (who took the lead on the fire), and all of the other agencies who assisted for getting this fire under control as quickly as they did,” WPPD wrote. “We also want to say job well done to our dispatchers and the Teller County 9-1-1 dispatchers for their awesome job and communication.”

WPPD reminds the community that if there are Mandatory Evacuations underway, to abide by them as failure to do so puts more lives at risk.