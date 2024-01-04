(BLACK FOREST, Colo.) — Stepping foot into Fox Run Regional Park, there are more than 400 acres to explore, with recreational trails, athletic grounds, playgrounds, and an off-leash dog park. A new addition is in the works, located in the northern area of the park, serving as a central point in outdoor education and a gateway to the trails.

“One of the goals of the Fox Run Nature Center project is to have this be a truly hands on experience,” said El Paso County Parks Planning Division Manager, Jason Meyer. “We want people to come and enjoy the forest. We want people to do that when they’re outside. The nature center is going to offer your typical exhibit space.”

The project was first conceived in the 2013 El Paso County Parks Master Plan, with the idea of a northern nature center. Currently it is in the design phase, with fundraising efforts underway.

“We’re going to have an outdoor classroom area, a plaza area, a trailhead area, but we really think the best way to experience the forest is to get up into the trees,” Meyer said. “So, the Fox Run Nature Center is going to have an observation tower, which is going to be an exciting opportunity for people of all abilities and ages to actually get up into a tower and explore the trees from a bird’s eye view.”

In creating a hands-on experience, people of all ages will be submersed in the forest and enjoy the outdoors while learning more about the park.

“You’ll be able to see the forest itself, the Palmer Divide and the Front Range,” Meyer said.

There are multiple teams involved in this project to ensure its success.

“We have several stakeholders and community-minded individuals helping us steer this project,” Meyer said. “We are working with several community groups, philanthropy groups, potential funders at the state level to help come together and in a way, offer the community an opportunity to tell us what they want to see here in the nature center.”

For the past twenty years, Bill Beagle, a regular park visitor, has been exploring the great Black Forest outdoors and ensuring his puppy has a place to run and let the ‘zoomies’ out.

“I like the woods and the trails,” Beagle said. “It’s a very challenging place to run, if you want to train… and it’s a great place for me and my dog too.”

A key element to creating this new nature center came from the success of other facilities throughout the area, at Fountain Creek and Bear Creek.

“I think a nature center for this part of the county is going to be great because we have one at Bear Creek and Fountain Creek,” Beagle said. “So, this part of the county deserves it also.”

In addition to providing space for outdoor education, the observation tour will showcase the park’s beauty and bring a new element to the forest.

“This is a really exciting project for El Paso County,” Meyer said. “The Fox Run Nature Center is going to build upon many years of successful operation and services offered at the other two nature centers in Bear Creek and Fountain Creek. We believe that Fox Run Regional Park offers a unique opportunity to come explore Black Forest.”

In the upcoming months, an event is scheduled in which the public can learn details about the design, and ask officials any questions they may have.

“We do have an upcoming Open House on March 14, that’s from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pikes Peak Brewing,” Meyer shared. “We’ll have boards set up, we’ll have some DOT exercises and survey questions, and we’ll also have some food provided by Bird Dog Barbecue.”

A targeted grand opening is set for early 2026, and Meyer recommends the community stay tuned online for updates to the center. There is also the option online to support the fundraising efforts with monetary donations.

This center embodies the dedication El Paso County has to outdoor education along with showcasing the beauty of Southern Colorado for all ages to enjoy.

“Well, the nice thing about a nature center is it gets young people in tune with the environment, and we need them to be future stewards of our resources,” said Beagle.