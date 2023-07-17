(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — Initial concept designs for the replacement of Cañon City’s only public swimming pool, which closed in May, have been released, as well as details for the next meeting to discuss the project.

The Cañon City Recreation and Park District announced the closure of the R.C. Icabone Pool on May 26, marking the closure of the only public swimming pool in the city. The pool was well past its estimated lifespan, and inspectors found structural issues within the facility that were beyond repair, the Park District said at the time.

On Monday, July 17, the Park District shared two potential concept designs for the replacement of the R.C. Icabone pool, which show what options are possible. The designs are only concepts at this point, the Park District said, and no design has been set in stone.

Courtesy: Cañon City Recreation and Park District

Courtesy: Cañon City Recreation and Park District

The Park District said both renderings are standard commercial public pool designs, and are designed specifically for a community the size of Cañon City. The Park District said the total cost for each design is between $10-$11 million.

A workshop meeting will be held with the Cañon City Council on Tuesday, July 18 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 128 Main Street, that is open to the public. Additional details will be provided to community members who attend.