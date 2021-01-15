Deputy chief Randy Royal selected as new Colorado Springs Fire Chief

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Deputy Fire Chief Randy Royal has been selected as the next Colorado Springs Fire Chief, pending confirmation by city council.

Mayor John Suthers announced the selection Friday. Royal will take the place of Chief Ted Collas, who is retiring March 5.

Royal has served in the Colorado Springs Fire Department since 1987, and is currently the Deputy Chief of Operations.

“Randy’s leadership and tremendous work throughout his 34 years with the Colorado Springs Fire Department, have prepared him to lead the department on its continued path of excellence,” Mayor John Suthers said in a statement. “Randy understands the unique needs of our community, and his experience includes leadership roles during the Waldo Canyon and Black Forest fires. We had several great candidates from across the country, but ultimately we chose to select a highly-qualified, long-time member of our community. I’m very happy to announce that Deputy Chief Randy Royal will serve as the next Colorado Springs Fire Chief.”

Royal has worked in emergency services for more than 42 years, including 28 as a paramedic. He has served in a Chief Officer role for 16 years, as a Battalion Chief, Shift Commander and Deputy Chief.

The city said a nationwide search was conducted, and 37 candidates applied. After a video interview screening process, the mayor’s selection panel interviewed five candidates and ultimately chose Royal.