Deputies release names of two killed in El Paso County murder-suicide

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The sheriff’s office has released the names of the two people who were killed in a murder-suicide east of Colorado Springs last week.

The shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. on North Curtis Road near the intersection with Garrett Road. When deputies arrived, they found two people dead.

The victims have been identified as Sarah Larocca, 33, and Brian Losee, 58.

The coroner’s office will determine how the victims died, but the sheriff’s office is investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide.

A third person was taken to the hospital the night of the shooting. That person has since been released, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies are still investigating the deaths. Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 719-520-6666.