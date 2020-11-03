Deputies looking for more tips in 2018 missing persons case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is renewing the call for tips in a 2018 missing persons case.

The sheriff’s office said Jane Mudder, 57, was reported missing by her sister on May 29, 2018. The sister had not heard from her since April 28 of that year.

Mudder was last known to be living in a rented room in a home off Highway 24 in the Cascade area.

Deputies said surveillance video from a bank showed Mudder performing a financial transaction, alone, on May 3, 2018. The next day, surveillance video captured her entering a store. Deputies did not give specific locations for these two businesses, but said both were along Highway 24 in the Colorado Springs area.

Mudder’s landlord said he last saw her around 11 a.m. on May 5, 2018, when an unknown man picked her up from the home. Mudder said she was leaving for Dallas, according to deputies.

Deputies said Mudder made and received several phone calls that same day.

Mudder is described as a white woman, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 122 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a dreamcatcher tattoo on her right arm.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on Mudder’s whereabouts, and anyone who talked to her by phone on May 5, 2018, to call the sheriff’s office at 719-520-6666.