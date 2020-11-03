Deputies looking for missing teen in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a 16-year-old girl who they say ran away from home last month.

Annika Newland, 16, was last seen on October 13 at the Glen at Briargate apartments on Chapel Hills Drive. She is described as about 5 feet tall and 100 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing white sweatpants, purple Sketchers shoes, a red Nike shirt, and a blue sweater.

Deputies said Annika has a history of running away.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 719-390-5555.