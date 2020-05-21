Deputies looking for men who used blowtorch to break into car wash vending machines

FALCON, Colo. — Deputies are looking for two people who they say used a blowtorch to break into car wash vending machines and steal money.
Deputies said the crime happened between 4:18 a.m. and 4:44 a.m. Wednesday at a car wash on McLaughlin Road in Falcon.
One of the suspects is described as a man between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was wearing a blue shirt, white jacket, black hat, light jeans, green backpack, and face mask.
The other suspect is described as a man between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, a yellow hat, and brown shoes.
The suspects were in a white coupe, possibly a Toyota or Subaru.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 719-520-7777 or email Deputy Rios at DominicRios@elpasoco.com.