MONUMENT, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old girl who ran away from home in Monument Monday night has been found safe.

Deputies said the girl was last seen between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Monday at her home in Monument. They sent out an alert just before 1 p.m. Tuesday asking for the public’s help finding her.

Deputies said just after 2 p.m. that the girl has been found safe.