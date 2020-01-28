Deputies looking for 11-year-old boy who ran away from home

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding an 11-year-old runaway.

Deputies said Gannon Stauch left home on foot Monday. He was last seen Monday night at the Kum & Go at Mesa Ridge Parkway and Fountain Mesa Road.

Gannon is about 4 feet 9 inches tall and about 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555.