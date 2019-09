FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office were called to a report of a man jumping off the Royal Gorge Bridge August 4 around 2:45 p.m.

Responding deputies pulled surveillance footage, which confirmed the observations from several witnesses.

A short time later rafters on the Arkansas River observed what they believed to be human remains and called 9-1-1.

This is an ongoing investigation and further details will be released once they are available.