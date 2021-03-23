Denver-based chicken restaurant Birdcall opens Colorado Springs location

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Another Denver-based restaurant is now calling Colorado Springs its second home.

Birdcall, a fast-casual restaurant serving crispy chicken sandwiches and salads, had its grand opening Monday. The restaurant is off Tutt Boulevard, east of the Powers and Dublin intersection in northeastern Colorado Springs. It can seat 100 people indoors and 37 on the patio.

Birdcall promises to support local vendors and give 1% back to the community.

On Monday, Birdcall offered 200,000 Fuel Hope Kitchen meals to healthcare workers at Penrose-St. Francis.