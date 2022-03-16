COLORADO SPRINGS — With a round of snow and heavy rain expected to move into the Pikes Peak region Wednesday night into Thursday, notifications regarding closures and delays have begun rolling into the FOX21 newsroom.
The following delays/closures will be in effect on Thursday, March 17.
Banning Lewis Academy – Closed, after school activities canceled
Calhan RJ1 – 2 hour delay, no AM preschool, no AVP
District 49 _ Closed, includes BASE49
Elbert School District 200 – 2 hour delay
Elizabeth Sch. Dist. – Closed
Huerfano Re-1 – Closed for in-person instruction, transition to remote learning
Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60 – 2 hour delay
Pikes Peak BOCES East (Calhan) – 2 hour delay
YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region (all locations) & COS Senior Center – Opens at 9a.m.
Please check back for updates.