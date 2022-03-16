COLORADO SPRINGS — With a round of snow and heavy rain expected to move into the Pikes Peak region Wednesday night into Thursday, notifications regarding closures and delays have begun rolling into the FOX21 newsroom.

The following delays/closures will be in effect on Thursday, March 17.

Banning Lewis Academy – Closed, after school activities canceled

Calhan RJ1 – 2 hour delay, no AM preschool, no AVP

District 49 _ Closed, includes BASE49

Elbert School District 200 – 2 hour delay

Elizabeth Sch. Dist. – Closed

Huerfano Re-1 – Closed for in-person instruction, transition to remote learning

Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60 – 2 hour delay

Pikes Peak BOCES East (Calhan) – 2 hour delay

YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region (all locations) & COS Senior Center – Opens at 9a.m.

Please check back for updates.