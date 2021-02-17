Delayed census results affect Colorado redistricting plan

The U.S. Capitol as seen on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

DENVER (AP) — U.S. census data needed to redraw the lines of Colorado’s congressional and legislative districts has been significantly delayed, interrupting the state’s schedule.

The Denver Post reported that Colorado is constitutionally required to conduct redistricting in 2021. The state’s citizen commissions are tasked with submitting proposed congressional maps by Sept. 1 and legislative maps by Sept. 15. U.S. Census Bureau officials say the data won’t be available until Sept. 30.

New maps carry consequences for dozens of state and federal candidates, including the expected addition of an eighth seat for Colorado in the U.S. House.