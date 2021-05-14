Defense files motion to block release of Barry Morphew affidavit

Barry Morphew was arrested on May 5, 2021, nearly one year after his wife Suzanne was last seen. He is charged with murder. (Credit: Chaffee County Sheriff)

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — The defense team for Barry Morphew is asking a judge to keep the affidavit related to his arrest for allegedly killing his wife Suzanne sealed for another two weeks.

Barry was arrested on murder charges on May 5 and appeared in court the following day. The judge initially ordered that the affidavit remain sealed until at least May 13, and since then the defense has filed a motion to keep the affidavit closed for an additional two weeks until May 27.

#BarryMorphew defense has filed a motion to limit access to court records (arrest affidavit). This was filed yesterday. A party in opposition has until May 27 to file a response to the motion. @FOX21News — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) May 14, 2021

The affidavit is a main filing in court when charges are issued. It generally contains background on the investigation as well as specific details that explain why charges are being filed.

On his initial arrest, Morphew was charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and attempting to influence a public servant.

On Thursday, additional charges of forging public documents, a felony, and mail-in ballot offense, a misdemeanor, were filed against Morphew.

In the affidavit for the additional charges, police say Barry admitted to using his wife’s ballot to vote in the 2020 presidential election.