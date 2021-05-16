Defenders of Freedom ride honors veterans in longest law enforcement escorted charity motorcycle procession in Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY — The Defenders of Freedom ride honored veterans of all five branches of the U.S. Military Sunday in what they say is the longest law enfrocement escorted charity motorcycle procession in Colorado.

The ride started in Fountain at 9 a.m. and traveled through Pikes Peak International Raceway. It is the 14th annual Defenders of Freedom Veterans’ Recognition Ride.

This year, donations will go to the El Paso County Homeless Veterans Coalition.

The Defenders of Freedom ride is a recognition and tribute to honor all men and womenw ho serve or have served in any of the five branches of the U.S. Military, espcially to those who have been wounded or have lost their lives in service to our country, plus it recognized those currently serving at the military installations in the Pikes Peak Region.

The Defenders of Freedom ride through El Paso County to recognize veterans and families. (FOX21 Photojournalist Shawn Shanle)

This ride was started in 2008 by Army Veteran and Colorado Springs realtor Brian . A. Wess. It’s a no profit, all volunteer event that has raised and donated tens of thousands of dollars through a law enforcement escorted procession of motorcycles throughout El Paso County to benefit charities that directly benefit fallen or severely wounded veterans and their families.

You can find more information and map at veteransride.org