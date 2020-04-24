Deerfield Hills Community Center reopens mobile food pantry

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Deerfield Hills Community Center, one of the city’s four community centers, resumed its free monthly mobile food pantry by serving 445 residents in southeast Colorado Springs on Friday.

This was the city’s first volume food bank distribution run by appointment only. It was also the first to offer pre-submission via text message of all state-required information, which significantly increased the speed of distribution and eliminated unnecessary contact between staff and community members.

The community center, which partners with Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado and Mobilize US, was unable to operate its food distribution in March due to COVID-19. By moving to an appointment-only distribution, it is continuing to safely serve residents. The monthly mobile food pantry is offered on the fourth Friday of every month in an effort to provide residents with fresh meat, fruits and vegetables at a time when these items are needed most.

Deerfield will also facilitate an every-other-week distribution through Colorado Springs Food Rescue by appointment only. In 2019, Deerfield distributed nearly 100,000 pounds of food to more than 9,000 residents.