Deer management plan underway in Woodland Park

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — The towns deer population continues to grow and leaders have had enough.

They’ve put together a task force to help manage the deer population and for the first time they presented their findings and ideas for managing game to city council Thursday.

The city is considering urban archery hunting, but the issue is dividing the community.

A woman whose been living in Woodland Park for more than 40 years said shes had enough and something needs to be done.

According to the Woodland Park Deer Management Task Force, in 2018 there were 55 deer related accidents causing an average insurance payout of nearly $165,000.

Mayor Neil Levee spoke during Thursday’s meeting and said the deer population keeps growing.

Freedom hunters, a local organization helps disabled veterans want to help if city council goes through with urban archery.

There are proposed rules for this. One must qualify for the archery program and must show they can ethically harvest a deer.