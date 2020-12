PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Courthouse Christmas Tree has arrived.

The 17-foot tree was ready to decorate Friday, and community members began decorating the Christmas tree located in the Rotunda of the Pueblo County Courthouse around noon.

Karen Farbo is said to graciously donate her time to decorate the courthouse each year.

This year Farbo says decorating is especially important because she wants to spread some holiday cheer given the circumstances with COVID-19.