Immediate Evacuation order issued as Decker Fire continues to burn

SALIDA, Colo. — Due to increased fire activity several communities have been ordered to evacuate immediately.

According to the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office residents of Bear Creek Silver Heels Drive and the two residents on the private drive just west of Silver Heels Drive this is an immediate evacuation notice.

Additionally, Fremont County residents in Wellsville and Swissvale are also now on immediate evacuation status.

All evacuees are asked to go to the United Methodist Church in Salida to check in for accountability.

A public meeting has been scheduled for Monday evening at 6 p.m. at the Howard Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire is now at 7,326 acres and at 30% containment.

A total of 755 personnel are fighting the fire.

Courtesy Facebook @DeckerFire2019

The fire started on Sept. 8 from a lightning strike.

Evacuation questions should be directed to the Fremont County Sheriff’s office at 719-276-7416.