Decker Fire continues to grow, more than 2200 acres burned

SALIDA, Colo. — More people and more equipment are coming to fight the Decker Fire.

The fire burned over 600 acres in just one day and so the total acres burned is 2,207. The fire is only 5% contained.

Fire managers announced Tuesday night at a community meeting dry conditions over several weeks dried out the vegetation in the area. Hot temperatures and sustained winds over 20 miles per hour with gusts over 50 helped spread the blaze too.

At the meeting the fire managers said their overall strategy isn’t changing as far as letting beetle-killed trees burn, but more man power will be put towards home mitigation and fire lines.

They said it’s a low frequency, but high intensity fire that comes in cycles.

“I think that they’re doing probably as much as they can do and being ultra safe to make sure that our homes and neighborhoods are protected,” Robert Morascko, who lives near the fire said.

“We have a new reality in the upper Arkansas river valley and that’s that the conditions have changed so, we look at fire records the historical records show that in the mid to late 1800’s show large fires in the area,” Fire Behavior Specialist Chris Hopper said. “I’ll let you do the math from then until now for that 150 to 350 year return interval for these large fires.”

Fire crews will put more man power in fighting the fire once it gets to an area that’s safer for them to do so.