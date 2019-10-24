Decker Fire 100% contained

SALIDA, Colo. — The Decker Fire burning south of Salida has reached 100% containment after snow fell on the fire Thursday morning.
The lightning-caused fire started September 8 in the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness south of Salida. It burned 8,910 acres.
At least one home and one cabin were burned in the fire.
Fire officials said the incident command post received about four inches of snow Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with more falling over the fire area.
All pre-evacuation orders that were in place for Chaffee County residents have been lifted.
Though the fire is 100 percent contained, it is still burning within the containment area. Smoke from the fire will still be visible.