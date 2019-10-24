Decker Fire 100% contained

Snow at the Decker Fire incident command post Thursday morning. / Photo by Rita Baysinger via Decker Fire Facebook page

SALIDA, Colo. — The Decker Fire burning south of Salida has reached 100% containment after snow fell on the fire Thursday morning.

The lightning-caused fire started September 8 in the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness south of Salida. It burned 8,910 acres.

At least one home and one cabin were burned in the fire.

The Decker Fire on Wednesday afternoon. / Photo by Hugh Clark

Fire officials said the incident command post received about four inches of snow Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with more falling over the fire area.

Here is a look at some scenes from the Incident Command Post this morning. The number one goal is to stay warm, and we'… Posted by Decker Fire on Thursday, October 24, 2019

All pre-evacuation orders that were in place for Chaffee County residents have been lifted.

Though the fire is 100 percent contained, it is still burning within the containment area. Smoke from the fire will still be visible.