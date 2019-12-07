Decadent Dessert Bar makes tasty treats great for the holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS – Decadent Dessert bar is a one of a kind sweet stop in Northern Colorado Springs.

The shop stated it’s the first of its kind—a fast and casual dessert bar that offers the highest quality desserts at a sweet yet affordable price. Everything on our menu is made from scratch, all day, everyday, using only the finest ingredients.

If you would like to order one of their cakes you can order them online or drop by their shop at 13375 Voyager Parkway Suite#110 Colorado Springs, Colorado 80921.