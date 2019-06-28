Debate Reaction: Immigration

Two nights, 20 candidates, all for the race to 2020.

Thursday, before the second of two debates as part of the Democratic Party Primary race, FOX21 News spoke to Tamra Farah, the chair of the El Paso County Republican Party, as well as Jacqueline Armendariz and Mike Maday of the El Paso County Democratic Party, for reaction.

Above is the conversation on immigration as NBC News’ moderators asked candidates if they favor lessening the penalty for an illegal border crossing from a criminal offense to a civil offense.