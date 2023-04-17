(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The death of 18-year-old Giovanni Banks, whose body was found in the Arkansas River in Cañon City on Friday, April 14, was determined to be accidental, according to the Cañon City Police Department (CCPD).

Officers originally responded to the Arkansas River near Centennial Park at about 3:07 p.m. on Friday on a report of a body found in the river. Officers and medical personnel responded to the scene and found Banks dead.

CCPD said in an updated press release that preliminary findings of the investigation supported that the death was accidental. The medical examiner also determined Banks’ death to be an accident.

CCPD said a “substantial investigation” into Banks’ death supported the medical examiner’s findings.