Motorcyclist killed in Academy Boulevard crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Academy Boulevard in central Colorado Springs Monday night, according to police.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Police said the motorcyclist was headed northbound on Academy Boulevard when he failed to negotiate the curve just north of San Miguel Street. The motorcycle hit a curb, ejecting the driver. He died on the scene.

Police said they don’t know if the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet or not. They said speed may have been a factor in the crash.

The motorcyclist’s death is the 25th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 26.