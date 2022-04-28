COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department has closed off Marksheffel Road between Drennan Road and Space Village Avenue, due to a deadly crash.

CSPD notes the road closure will likely stretch into the morning commute and that drivers will face delays in the area.

The crash happened just after midnight on Thursday, according to police, and involved a sedan and a motorcycle. Police say the motorcycle driver died on scene. The driver of the sedan was arrested for driving under the influence. That person is receiving treatment at a hospital.

CSPD advises taking alternative routes. The road will remain closed while they process evidence.