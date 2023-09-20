(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Saluting Branches is recognizing and honoring U.S. Veterans by helping make their final resting places beautiful.

This year’s 9th annual day of service on Wednesday, Sept. 20 was hosted by Evergreen Cemetery. Arborists from across the region donated their time and resources to remove dead trees and branches.

Courtesy: Photojournalist Jeff Zide

“Being a part of the Day of Service each year, and the pride and comradery displayed amongst local arborists, is the most humbling experience,” said Matt Puckett, Forestry Maintenance Supervisor for Colorado Springs.

The Evergreen Cemetery was founded just after Colorado Springs was founded in 1871, according to the city. It has over 220 acres with more than 90,00 burials, including Winfield Scott Stratton, Helen Hunt Jackson, and General William Jackson Palmer.

Saluting Branches is a non-profit founded in 2015 by a group of arborists in Minnesota that provides tree care services at national cemeteries and veteran properties.