COLORADO SPRINGS — Tickets go on sale Wednesday for Dave Chappelle’s stand-up show in Colorado Springs.

Dave Chappelle is an award-winning American comedian, screenwriter, television and film producer, and the 2019 recipient of the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. His work has earned him more than 30 nominations and awards in television and film for projects that include his groundbreaking sketch comedy television series Chappelle’s Show, comedy specials, and guest appearances on Saturday Night Live.

Chappelle is bringing his stand-up comedy show to the Pikes Peak Center on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 6th at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.com.

The show starts at 7:00 p.m. and doors open at 5:30 p.m.

This is a cell phone free event. Your personal devices will be placed in a locked pouch for the duration of the show which you will keep with you. To read more about this policy before you purchase a ticket, you can view the event info at AXS.com.

This is an AXS Mobile ID event. You will need to download the AXS app to access your tickets and to enter the venue. Click here to learn how the app works, and for more information on Mobile ID events.