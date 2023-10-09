(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Dave & Buster’s is preparing to open its first location in Colorado Springs on Monday, Nov. 20, and is looking to hire 160 people for front and back-of-house positions.

The first Colorado Springs location will be at 9277 Highland Ridge Heights, featuring 20,000 square feet of entertainment space and a restaurant hub. Dave & Buster’s said the building will include; over 100 of the latest arcade games, a chef-crafted food menu, innovative drinks, and a state-of-the-art sports bar featuring a 40-foot wall high-definition TV screen.

The location is looking to hire for positions such as; servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs, and more. Those interested can complete an application online at Dave and Buster’s website.

“We are thrilled to open the first Dave & Buster’s Colorado Springs location,” said General Manager Roddrick Williams. “As Colorado Springs’s newest entertainment attraction, Dave & Buster’s provides its employees a unique, fun-filled work environment, working alongside passionate teammates that are dedicated to providing a top-tier experience where guests eat, drink, play, and watch – all under one roof.”