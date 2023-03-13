(COLORADO SPRINGS) — After a firefighter with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) pleaded guilty to Careless Driving charges last week, now the daughter of the woman who was killed is suing the City of Colorado Springs.

Around 2:45 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2022, CSFD responded to an incident regarding a man attempting to start a fire in Dorchester Park, near Motor City. The fire was reportedly on the stump of a tree, and the fire department’s engine was too large to take off the road, so CSFD determined a brush truck was needed.

Wesley Cosgrove was the firefighter driving the brush truck, who attempted to enter the park on the southeast side via a dirt path, which was reportedly cluttered with debris and blankets. Margaret Miller was underneath the debris when she was hit by the brush truck and killed.

Cosgrove pleaded guilty to Careless Driving Resulting in Death charges in Miller’s death, and the City of Colorado Springs has previously stated it would not cover Cosgrove’s court costs.

The City of Colorado Springs confirmed to FOX21 News on Monday, March 13 that Miller’s daughter has filed a Wrongful Death lawsuit against the City. FOX21 News has reached out to CSFD to determine if the fire department or Cosgrove himself are included in the lawsuit.