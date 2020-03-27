COLORADO SPRINGS — Neighbors are getting creative at home after Governor Jared Polis issued a stay-at-home order.

One local is kick-starting a ‘dancing from a distance’ party Friday night and invites all southern Colorado friends to add a little boogie into their lock-down life. Rallying neighbors to stay connected while keeping a safe social distance. The goal is to get everyone outside, moving to the same song and sharing a little fun.

“So invite your neighbors if you have their phone numbers or message them on Facebook. But the idea is that we all just get together, and we say no matter how stressed we are in the fact that we have to be in our house, we’re all in this together,” said Lydia Andrews.

Andrews and a few of her neighbors had a little dance party in the streets and say it brought them such a strong sense of community. Now they’re opening the dance floor to all of southern Colorado.

“It was the funnest thing ever and it was like we just needed to do something that was wild and unpredictable for three minutes in our day,” said Christina Harrell. “We just enjoyed the moment for what it was, just fun and getting our energy out, and enjoying the night.”

Local radio stations will broadcast music for this dance party Friday at 6 p.m. for everyone to groove to. You can tune in to one of the following stations, iHeartRadio, KPHT 95.5, The Beat 96.1, Y96.9, MY 99.9 or SUNNY 106.3 to join in on the dance party.

Show off your moves in your driveway, your front porch, or just open the windows and join in on some jazzy fun with your neighbors. The group is encouraging everyone to take pictures, videos and tag #dancingfromadistance. Organizers said this is just what we need to feel a social connection during this time of physical distance.

“I just think dancing, in general, gets all the worry and stress and anxiety out, you know, and you don’t take yourself too seriously,” said Lydia Andrews.

“They’re going to have a smile, half a minute of just not having to figure anything out, and then you go back and do whatever you were doing before. It just feels so simple enough that anyone in any neighborhood can do it,” Harrell said.