DA: Two officers justified in fatal shooting in southern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two Colorado Springs police officers were justified in shooting and killing a man who fired two shots at them outside of a Fort Carson gate after a road rage incident, prosecutors have ruled.

The shooting happened early in the morning of November 4 outside of Fort Carson Gate 2 in southern Colorado Springs. Dean Trasente, 33, was killed. Neither of the officers was injured.

The district attorney’s office determined both officers, Cpl. Clinton Ford and Officer Ashley D’Amour, were justified in shooting Trasente to defend themselves.