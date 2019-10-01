DA Rules Colorado Springs Police Officer who shot and killed domestic violence suspect was justified

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to the Fourth District Attorney’s Office, Police Officer Christopher Laabs was found justified in firing his weapon, killing a suspect in May.

On May 17th officers responded to a domestic violence call on Foresty Hill Court, which is South of Garden of the Gods Road.

The victim told police the suspect, Sean Michael Collins hit her in the head with a shotgun while attempting to take her daughter. After a five-hour stand off Collins fired a shotgun at a police bearcat.

Shrapnel from those shots injured a CSPD officer. According to the investigation, Collins eventually came out of an apartment firing a handgun and that’s when Officer Laabs fired six shots, all hitting Collins who died on scene.

Officers found four guns, two on Collins and multiple knives on scene.