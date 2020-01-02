DA: Deputies justified in fatally shooting Monument man

MONUMENT, Colo. — Two El Paso County sheriff’s deputies were justified in shooting and killing a man who pointed what appeared to be a firearm at them, the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office has ruled.

The shooting happened September 29 at an apartment on Second Street in Monument. David Page, 20, died on the scene.

David Page’s mother spoke out on Facebook after the shooting.

The DA’s office said Page “was known to be hostile to law enforcement,” and Monument and Palmer Lake police officers had investigated a disturbance at his apartment earlier that day.

Around 3 p.m., several people called 911 and reported that Page was firing what they believed to be an air rifle at people and cars passing by his apartment. Investigators said the shots hit two people, as well as several cars. A child was injured when Page fired at the car she was riding in, shattering the window, according to investigators.

Officers from several agencies responded and safely evacuated the apartment building. As officers arrived, Page started firing at them and their cars, shooting out the window of a sheriff’s office cruiser and cracking the windshields of several other law enforcement vehicles, according to investigators.

The SWAT team was deployed around 3:50 p.m. They parked in front of the apartment and two deputies took positions outside of their tactical vehicle, according to investigators. The deputies could see Page inside the apartment, because he had broken out the window of the front door, according to investigators. He threw several objects, including a hand saw, out the window toward law enforcement, according to investigators.

Within two minutes after the SWAT vehicle arrived, Page went into the apartment, then returned to the door with what appeared to be a pistol, which he pointed directly at law enforcement, according to investigators. The two deputies then fired a total of five shots at him. He died on the scene.

Investigators later determined the pistol was an inoperable airsoft BB gun. The orange safety cap had been painted black to make it look like a real weapon, according to investigators.

“The facts and evidence show that the officers were acting reasonably at the time,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement. “Deputies Wheat and Gonzales discharged their weapons after seeing David Page point what appeared to be a firearm in their direction.”

No charges will be filed.

