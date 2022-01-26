D70 calls for public opinion on how to spend education-based stimulus money

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County School District 70 (D70) wants to know how the school district should use the money included in three stimulus bills to the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund.

In 2020 and 2021, Congress passed three stimulus bills that provided nearly $190.5 billion to the ESSER Fund.

Image courtesy of D70

States receive funds based on the same proportion that each state receives under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) Title-IA. States must distribute at least 90% of funds to local education agencies (LEAs) based on their proportional share of ESEA Title I-A funds. States have the option to reserve 10% of the allocation for emergency needs as determined by the state to address issues responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, passed on March 27, 2020, provided $13.5 billion to the ESSER Fund.

The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021 (CRRSA), passed on Dec. 27, 2020, provided $54.3 billion in supplemental ESSER funding, known as the ESSER II fund.

The American Rescue Plan Act, passed on March 11, 2021, provided $122.7 billion in supplemental ESSER funding, known as the ESSER III fund. The SEAs are required to reserve their allocations to carry out activities: 5% to address learning loss, 1% for afterschool activities, and 1% for summer learning programs. The LEAs must reserve at least 20% of the funding they receive to address learning loss. Two-thirds of ESSER funds are immediately available to states, while remaining funds will be made available after states submit ESSER implementation plans. The U.S. Department of Education is tracking state plans, 28 states have submitted their plans for review and approval.



Now, D70 is asking for the public’s input with regards to how the ESSER 3 Supplemental Funds should be disbursed. Click here to share your ideas.

Once you click on the link, you will be directed to a Google Docs form. There, you will have to select whether you are a student, parent, staff member, or community member.