COLORADO SPRINGS — To maintain financial transparency, District 11 released the results of their 8th triannual review of the use of taxpayer dollars.

The Mill Levy Override (MLO) funding has provided steady funding to a number of educational initiatives, from smaller class sizes, and teacher training to technology, and curricular purchases.

The MLO was approved by voters in 2000 and 2017. According to the district, students who entered the school system after that time have greater access to school counselors, nurses, psychologists, and social workers, and improved school buildings during their time in D11.

The review complies with MLO requirements, fulfilling the desire of taxpayers, and contains recommendations for improvement in the future.

In the review, the district summarizes their recommendations based on their findings. The district said that the needs of students and families have changed over time, as have funding priorities.

The recommendations, while slightly different in each report, have generally centered on the same categories – communication, measurement, and alignment to other District documents and initiatives.

The review is available online for public review.