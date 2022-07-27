COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs School District 11 is looking to combat the nationwide labor shortage by offering $2,500 hiring bonus and hosting four hiring fairs.

D11 is facing challenges with labor shortages, with 129 current teacher vacancies and a dire need for bus drivers, as well as food and nutrition services employees. D11 specifically is specifically seeking special education teachers, math teachers, science teachers, counselors, psychologists, and special education assistants, among the specialized positions.

D11 is offering a $2,500 hiring bonus for newly hired teachers, support staff, and special service providers to remain competitive. The District will be holding four on-the-spot hiring fairs:

Aug. 1, 2-5 p.m. , Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy, 4220 E. Pikes Peak Ave. 80909 (hiring teachers and support staff for the southeast area schools)

Aug. 1, 2-5 p.m., Mann Middle School, 1001 E. Van Buren St., 80907 (hiring teachers and support staff for the central area schools)

Aug. 2, 2-5 p.m., Holmes Middle School, 2455 Mesa Rd., 80904 (hiring teachers and support staff for the west area schools)

Aug. 2, 2-5 p.m., Doherty High School, 4515 Barnes Rd., 80917 (hiring teachers and support staff for the northeast area schools)

D11 will also host a hiring booth at the District’s 150-year Sesquecentennial School Year Celebration on August 11 from 6-8 p.m. at Garry Berry Stadium – 2020 Glenn Summer Road, 80909.