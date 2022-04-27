COLORADO SPRINGS — During a board meeting on Wednesday, the D11 Board of Education approved funding to expand low or no-cost after-school enrichment programming at seven more D11 elementary sites.

Beginning in August, Trailblazer, Adams, Audubon, Freedom, Midland/West ES, King, and Rudy Elementary Schools will offer a limited number of openings for free or low-cost after school enrichment programs for students in kindergarten through fifth grades. Students participating in these programs will participate in fun learning activities designed to extend and enrich the regular school day.

With help from D11 community partners, students will experience both on-site expert presentations and field trips to local learning extension opportunities. The goal of these enrichment programs will be to extend low-to-no-cost learning and play opportunities for students, in a safe and supervised structure, while providing families savings on after-school daycare.

Similar programs at Monroe and Twain elementary schools have been successful over the past few years, and will also continue to serve D11 students.