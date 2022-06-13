MESA COUNTY, Colo. — A Colorado Springs mountain biker died over the weekend from a heat-related illness on the Palisade Plunge trail, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO says they received a call regarding a person suffering on the trail. The man, 52, was riding the trail alone and ran out of water.

MCSO, Mesa County Search and Rescue, Palisade Fire Department, and a Careflight helicopter responded, found the man and began life-saving measures, but were unable to save the man.

The three good samaritans who called for help were also out of water.

They told deputies they’d started with a gallon of water each and ran out about 10 miles before the end of the trail. They were rescued and treated for dehydration. Riding with at least 2.5 gallons is recommended for this trail.

Temperatures reached a record high of 102 degrees in Grand Junction on Saturday. In that heat, the CDC recommends drinking at least 8 ounces of water every 15 minutes while doing activities.

The Palisade Plunge is a 32-mile mountain bike trail with very little shade and sections of extreme exposure.

The name of the cyclist who died has not yet been released.