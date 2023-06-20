(TRINIDAD, Colo.) — A 43-year-old cyclist from Littleton suffered numerous injuries in an accident near Trinidad on Monday, June 19, while cycling to raise money for charity.

Jeff Conaway sustained a head injury, broken collar bone, and a broken scapula in an accident just east of Trinidad on Highway 160, according to a press release from ZOE International. Conaway is a member of the ZOE International team that is taking part in its third Race Across America to raise awareness and funds to end child trafficking in the U.S. and worldwide.

The Race Across America is a 3,000 mile trek from Oceanside, California to Annapolis, Maryland.

ZOE International said Conaway is currently in stable condition in the intensive care unit at a hospital in Colorado Springs, with his wife by his side. He is the lone member of the ZOE International team.

Courtesy: ZOE International

Courtesy: ZOE International

“Jeff is amazing,” said Brad Ortenzi, the ZOE team manager. “When I talked with him today, he was cheering the team on and wanting ZOE to keep going in the race. We are grateful for the quick response of the EMS squads, and thankful for the medical care he’s receiving.”

ZOE said even though cell reception was limited in the area where Conaway crashed, his Garmin bicycle computer called 911. He was first taken by ambulance to Trinidad, then airlifted to Colorado Springs.